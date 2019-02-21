Man found in burning St. Louis home has died

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say an elderly man has died after he was found in a burning St. Louis home.

KMOV-TV reports that the fire started just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby says the man may have been trying to get out of the home when he was overcome by smoke. He was found just inside a doorway.

The man was rushed from the scene in critical condition but died. His named wasn't immediately released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

