Rockford head-shaving event to benefit St. Baldrick's

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Rockford University's Jane Addams Center for Civic Engagement is having a unique fundraiser for St. Baldrick's Foundation.

"Rockford Goes Bald: Head Shaving Event for St. Baldrick's " will be Feb. 27.

Participants will shave their heads to raise awareness and donate to research at the California-based institute . Organizers hope to raise money and awareness but also show children who have lost their hair to cancer treatment that they have support.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization outside the federal government.

The event will be 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Burpee Center in Regents Hall.

