Body cameras proposed for officials doing Illinois business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Republican in the Illinois General Assembly says all elected officials in the state should be required to wear body cameras while conducting government business.

Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park tells the Register Star in Rockford the intent of the bill he introduced is to reduce corruption at the state and local levels.

He points to corruption of public officials in Chicago and state lawmakers getting into trouble "with bribes and so on and so forth."

House Bill 3447 would direct the State Board of Elections to develop rules for the use of body cameras by state officials.

The measure would cover city and county officials as well as those elected to state office. Public officials found to be in violation of the law would be subject to fines.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.