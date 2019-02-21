Festival to blend music with horses, bourbon and bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A new festival that blends music with horses, bourbon and bluegrass is coming to Kentucky.

Keeneland says it will host the Railbird Festival, which will be produced by AC Entertainment, the company that puts on other high-profile music festivals including Bonnaroo and Forecastle.

Officials say the name Railbird has ties to both horse racing and music. In horse racing, a railbird is a regular who hangs on the rail around the track to be close to the action. To "ride the rail" at a concert means essentially the same thing.

Railbird will take place on the meadow and hill surrounding Keeneland Aug. 10-11. It will offer different musical genres including rock, bluegrass and folk, and it will offer bourbon and equine-focused experiences including off-track wagering.

