McCracken County High School at center of sex abuse investigation

Posted: Updated:

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating four separate accusations of sexual abuse with students at the high school.

WKMS Radio reports there are claims against the school's former athletic director, and a teacher, but neither have been charged. 

Deputies arrested the High School Volunteer Fishing Coach, John Parks, on charges of child pornography possession and first degree sexual abuse. And they also arrested an 18-year-old student, Princekumar Joshi, on charges of recording illegal sexual images of a minor.

Two school leaders, including High School Principal Michael Ceglinski have been charged for not reporting the abuse. He's been suspended without pay.

