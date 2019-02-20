McCracken County High School at center of sex abuse investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating four separate accusations of sexual abuse with students at the high school.
WSIL -- We're halfway through the Flu season, which runs from October or November until as late as May. But, there is some good news.
WSIL -- New parents and parents-to-be may want to stock up on baby supplies this weekend.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The rising Ohio River is causing problems across Paducah. Backwater from the Ohio River has caused creeks to rise and cover road roads.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Governor J.B. Pritzker makes changes to the SIU Board of Trustees.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man shot by officers Tuesday night is being held on $1 million bond, and faces charges for allegedly shooting a woman.
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Flooding along the Ohio River forced crews to close roads in Hardin County Tuesday. They shut down Route 1 where the road is submerged.
WSIL -- In celebration of Black History Month, southern IL TV journalists and the Carbondale African American Museum will host an event for middle and high school students interested in television and production.
PADUCAH, KY. -- As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio river was at 48.3 feet, but that’s about to change. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of rain late in evening into Wednesday morning.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- In November, a black man with a concealed carry permit, was killed by police during a mall shooting in a case of mistaken identity.
