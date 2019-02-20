Baby Savings Day Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Baby Savings Day Saturday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- New parents and parents-to-be may want to stock up on baby supplies this weekend. Walmart is hosting a Baby Savings Day Saturday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prices on items like car seats, toys, cribs, diaper bags, and pacifiers will all be at an even lower price in stores during that time. The chain says it's the largest in-store baby event of the year and you can shop the sales online and in store.

In our area, stores in Illinois include: Carbondale and Marion. In Kentucky: Paducah and Mayfield. And in Missouri: Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, and Sikeston.  are included in the one-day event. You can click here to see the full list of participating locations.

