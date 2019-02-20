Man shot by police faces charges for assault

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man shot by officers Tuesday night is being held on $1 million bond, and faces charges for allegedly shooting a woman.

Cape Girardeau officers were called to the intersection of Green Acres and Rand Streets around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Hubert Ray holding a gun and standing over a woman in the yard. Despite several attempts to get him to put down the gun, he did not, and instead turned toward the officers. Police shot the man and both he and the woman were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ray faces charges of domestic assault in the 1st degree, armed criminal action, and burglary in the 1st degree. The woman is not being identified at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the officer-involved shooting.