Rising Ohio River causes problems in Paducah

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The rising Ohio River is causing problems across Paducah. Backwater from the Ohio River has caused creeks to rise and cover roads.

McCracken County's EMA Director, Jerome Mansfield, says in the past week, two people have been rescued after attempting to drive over a flooded roadway, "One individual was able to get on top the vehicle and started waving and got attention. The other one could not get out of the vehicle so they stayed in until rescuers got to the scene."

A bridge on Wilmington Road, just outside Paducah, had so much water flowing in the creek beneath it a large tree got wedged under the bridge and road crews had to fish it out.

The Ohio River is still rising, and is expected to crest here Sunday at 51.5 feet, a top ten historic crest. Mansfield says this flood will be about the same as last March, and from experience, he expects drivers will see more road closed signs.

"We could have more roads close between now and Sunday, and that crest figure does not include the rain we received last night," said Mansfield.

Mansfield says water is getting closer to homes in the northwest part of the county but no one has had to be evacuated yet. With dozens of roads underwater in McCracken County, Mansfield wants to remind drivers it takes less than two feet of water to carry away a vehicle.