Kansas City Zoo polar bear with liver cancer euthanized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Zoo officials say a polar bear at the zoo has been euthanized because she was suffering from liver cancer.

The officials said in a written statement that the bear, Bam Bam, was euthanized Tuesday night after tests showed she had untreatable liver cancer.

Zoo officials said Bam Bam, who was 31, was healthy until recently. Preliminary tests done this week showed her liver was failing and further tests confirmed the illness.

The bear came to Kansas City last spring from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, where she was born in November 1987.

She joined Berlin, a 29-year-old female, in Kansas City.

