Missouri doctor sentenced for unlawfully prescribing pills

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri doctor has been sentenced to five years of probation for unlawfully prescribing pain pills.

Dr. Michael Jessup was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. He also must pay a $50,000 fine.

He was indicted in August for dispensing hydrocodone and alprazolam for no legitimate medical reason between August 2016 and February 2017.

The Southeast Missourian reports Jessup dispensed the drugs to an undercover officer who claimed to suffer from pain similar to sciatica.

The plea agreement says Jessup never performed a complete medical exam, never asked for medical records and increased the drug dosages even when the drugs weren't detected in urine tests.

At each of five visits, the undercover officer received higher dosages and/or more pills.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.