Missouri official investigates day care 'fight club' claims

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is launching his own investigation of a St. Louis day care center where two workers were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among small children.

The announcement Wednesday came two weeks after St. Louis prosecutors dropped criminal charges against the former Adventure Learning Center workers.

Schmitt's office says it served the day care with a "civil investigative demand" Tuesday to get the center to turn over documents.

The day care's attorney did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from December 2016 showing small boys punching each other. The case went to a grand jury before charges were dropped, with prosecutors citing "insufficient evidence."

