The Latest: Pritzker: legalize marijuana, sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's state budget proposal (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing raising more than $1 billion in state revenue by legalizing recreational marijuana and sports betting.

The Democrat is delivering his plan for a $39 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

He says it focuses on spending for education, health and human services, and public safety.

Pritzker campaigned on legalizing marijuana and on Wednesday called for legalized sports better. He also wants a tax on insurance companies.

The governor also wants to reform the income tax system with a graduated tax based on income. Voters would have to approve that in 2020.

12:20 p.m.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he is proposing an 'honest budget' proposal.

The Democrat told a joint session of the General Assembly Wednesday that the "costs are not hidden, the revenues I propose are not out of reach."

But Pritzker says the state faces a $3.2 billion deficit in the budget that begins July 1. And he reminded his audience that the state has a $15 billion pile of overdue bills.

Pritzker began his speech with a moment of silence for those killed and wounded in the Aurora warehouse shooting last Friday.

4:45 a.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to unveil his first annual budget proposal amid an estimated $3.2 billion deficit.

The Democrat will address a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday with his plans for state spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

His administration this month estimated that without action, the state could be in a $3 billion hole in the spring of 2020.

Pritzker campaigned on a progressive income tax and legalizing recreational marijuana . But the graduated income tax would have to be voted on and that couldn't happen until 2020.

Legalized marijuana could produce up to $1 billion in new tax revenue. But legislation has yet to be proposed and it's unclear how soon cannabis could be sold if the law is approved.

