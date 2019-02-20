Muslim groups critical of aldermanic president's comments

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Council on American-Islam Relations in Missouri is demanding an apology from St. Louis' aldermanic board president for comments he made about his March primary opponent, Jamilah Nasheed.

Aldermanic president Lewis Reed claimed last week that Nasheed isn't using her "legal name" that appears on city property records.

Nasheed's campaign responded by providing a copy of a 2005 court order showing that a judge approved the name change of Jenice Williams to Jamilah Nasheed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Faizan Syed of the council that represents 18 Islamic centers called Lewis' claim an "Islamophobic attack."

Reed says he will not apologize because Nasheed "is using one name publicly but still buying property under her old name."

A Nasheed campaign spokesman declined comment.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

