WIU enrollment down almost 14 percent at Macomb campus

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - New enrollment data from Western Illinois University shows the number of students attending classes this semester at the Macomb campus fell by almost 14 percent compared with a year ago.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that enrollment in Macomb this semester is about 5,600. That's compared with about 6,500 last spring semester. The data also show that the number of freshman and sophomore students is down 20 percent from the previous year and graduate-student enrollment is down 16 percent.

Total enrollment at WIU's Macomb and Moline campuses this spring semester is about 7,900. That's down 8 percent from last spring. Total WIU enrollment was almost 12,000 students a decade ago in 2009.

The school did see a bump in Macomb-based extension and independent study courses, which saw a 25 percent increase in students.

