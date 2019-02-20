Florida car crash kills New York man riding bike on sidewalk

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist riding on a sidewalk has been hit and killed by a car veering off the road after a crash.

News outlets report that authorities identified the bicyclist as 65-year-old Robert Miniger. The Warwick, New York, man died at the scene after he was struck Monday afternoon in Bonita Springs.

A Highway Patrol report says an SUV driven by 72-year-old Steven Hodge of Peewee Valley, Kentucky, hit Miniger after a hitting another car. It says the SUV was changing lanes when it struck a pickup truck, rode over the curb and hit Miniger and then a tree.

Hodge and a passenger suffered minor injuries. The truck's driver wasn't hurt.

The Highway Patrol is investigating. Miniger's death was the 16th traffic fatality in 2019.

