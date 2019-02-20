Fire destroys Missouri home where homicide had been reported - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire destroys Missouri home where homicide had been reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a Springfield home where a homicide was reported earlier this month.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 45-year-old David Edwards was found stabbed to death on Feb. 1 in the home where the blaze started Monday. No arrests have been announced in his death.

Springfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Athen says no firefighters were hurt, and a search of the home found no one inside. Athen says the fire likely started somewhere on the second floor, though pinpointing the location was made difficult because the house had been significantly damaged by a previous fire several months ago.

The house was a total loss.

