Judge: City's records request denial broke Sunshine Law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge: City's records request denial broke Sunshine Law

Posted: Updated:

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A judge has ordered a Kansas City suburb to pay $42,000 in legal fees for an open records request violation.

The Kansas City Star reports that at issue was the city of Raytown's denial of a request for information about the safety of an intersection where 69-year-old Cecile Leggio was killed in a 2016 traffic wreck. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which is ongoing.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge S. Margene Burnett says the city clerk had adopted a policy of refusing any documents to anyone who filed a claim against the city. The judge called it a "knowing and purposeful violation of Missouri Sunshine Law" and said the city tried to use the law "as shield to hide behind."

The city's attorney says the city is appealing.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.