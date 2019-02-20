Judge: City's records request denial broke Sunshine Law

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A judge has ordered a Kansas City suburb to pay $42,000 in legal fees for an open records request violation.

The Kansas City Star reports that at issue was the city of Raytown's denial of a request for information about the safety of an intersection where 69-year-old Cecile Leggio was killed in a 2016 traffic wreck. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which is ongoing.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge S. Margene Burnett says the city clerk had adopted a policy of refusing any documents to anyone who filed a claim against the city. The judge called it a "knowing and purposeful violation of Missouri Sunshine Law" and said the city tried to use the law "as shield to hide behind."

The city's attorney says the city is appealing.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

