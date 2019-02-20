Some Missouri schools cancel classes after winter blast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Another round of winter weather is closing schools in Missouri.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory across a large swath of Missouri on Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says many roads across the northern half of the state are partially or completely snow covered.

Several districts were canceling classes, including Mexico, Kansas City and Liberty. The University of Missouri announced that it would open late.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.