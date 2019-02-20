Siblings sue after urn containing father's ashes disappears - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Siblings sue after urn containing father's ashes disappears

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The survivors of a man who last year died of pancreatic cancer have filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago contending a shipping company lost some the man's cremated remains.

The ashes of 71-year-old Joel D. Ford of Georgia was to be split into four urns and sent to his four children. Trayce Ford-Reyes of Naperville and her brothers in Texas each received urns. However, a sister in Indiana didn't get one.

The lawsuit contends the urn meant for Tyna Kirk was damaged by United Parcel Service and the ashes thrown in the trash. The family contends a funeral home, a packaging service and UPS failed to properly package an urn containing Joel Ford's ashes.

UPS spokesman Matthew O'Connor said the company hadn't seen the lawsuit but doesn't ship human remains. He said the company will investigate and respond accordingly.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.