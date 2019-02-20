101st Airborne soldiers returning from Afghanistan

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division are beginning to return home from Afghanistan after nine-month deployments.

Fort Campbell will welcome home about 500 soldiers with Task Force Destiny, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and Task Force Lifeliners, 101st Sustainment Brigade. The return ceremonies will be on Thursday and Feb. 28.

A Fort Campbell release says the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade provided aviation support to U.S., coalition and Afghan forces. Task Force Destiny exceeded 50,000 flight hours, transporting more than 7 million pounds of cargo and 91,000 passengers.

The 101st Sustainment Brigade provided logistical support to U.S., coalition and Afghan forces throughout the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.