Film manufacturer to expand, add 30 jobs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Film manufacturer to expand, add 30 jobs

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says a film manufacturer plans to expand its facility in Simpson County and add 30 jobs.

A statement from Bevin's office says RKW North America Inc. is a German-owned manufacturer of industrial film that plans to invest $18 million on the project. Bevin says the announcement is one example of the growing number of engineering and manufacturing jobs Kentucky is attracting.

RKW plans to build a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility, as well as add new technology that will allow the company to tap new markets. They plan to add new production equipment as well as modify existing lines.

The company produces high-performance technical films and hygiene films.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.