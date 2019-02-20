Ohio River floodwaters force the closure of roads, ferry

HARDIN CO., Ill. -- Flooding along the Ohio River forced crews to close roads in Hardin County Tuesday. They shut down Route 1 where the road is submerged.

"The last couple days, the water really started coming up on both side of Route 1," said Hardin County Deputy Sheriff Joe Jenkins. "It's completely over the road."

Although the river crested at Shawneetown Tuesday, leaders along the river fear more rain this week will keep the flood threat high.

"We always have concerns, especially with the flooding, because it's mother nature and we don't know where it's going to stop," said Jenkins.

He says the impassable roads don't just raise risks for drivers, saying "If there's an instant where there's someone who needs an ambulance or whatever, we're always having to try and figure the best route to get in and out to them."

The flooding problems can be found along the river. The Cave-In-Rock Ferry remains closed after high waters shut it down last week.

But the problems are not new. Eight years ago, Hardin County dealt with some of the worst flooding in recent history from the Ohio.

"That was a pretty big ordeal," said Jenkins. "Hopefully we're not going to see that this year but then again there's rain coming and the ground's saturated and the river's way up."

For now, deputies are asking for your help to keep everyone safe.

Jenkins said, "If you can't see the road and there's water over it don't drive through it."

The high water levels along the Ohio River are expected to last at least through the rest of the week.