Student abducted, killed had complained to police about man

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Police records show that a woman abducted from an Ohio college campus and later fatally shot in Kentucky had complained to police about her ex-boyfriend abusing her.

The Mansfield News Journal reports that the records include allegations of sexual assault, stalking, harassment and domestic violence between Skylar Williams and Ty'Rell Pounds.

Williams was a student at Ohio State University's Mansfield campus where authorities say she was forced into a car at gunpoint last week.

Kentucky State Police say Pounds later shot and killed the 20-year-old Williams and a trooper fatally shot Pounds after a chase in Oldham County, Kentucky.

Records from the Richland County Sheriff's Office in Ohio say authorities had interviewed Pounds about sexual abuse allegations made against him.

Williams said the pair had dated three years until October.

