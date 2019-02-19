Paducah puts up floodgates, Kentucky road closures

Crittenden County

KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15 mile marker at the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwater over the Kentucky Landing until about Feb 25th

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 4.15 mile marker in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert

KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5 mile marker at the Wolf Creek Bridge

KY 132 is CLOSED at the Webster-Crittenden County Line in the Fishtrap Area at the Tradewater River Bridge- signs posted

KY 135 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12.1 mile marker at the Hurricane Creek One Lane Bridge

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.5 mile marker West of Tolu- signs posted

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.7 mile marker immediately east of Tolu- signs posted



Fulton County

KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 4 to 9 mile marker- signs posted

KY 1354 Connector from KY 94 to Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing is CLOSED due to floodwaters- Signs Posted

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until about March 4th

KY 2140 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4 mile marker between KY 1129 and KY 94 near the Mud Creek Branch Bridge- signs posted

KY 1129 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4 mile marker near the Mud Creek Bridge between KY 2149 and KY 94



Graves County

KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED on the McCracken side of the Graves-McCracken County Line north of Symsonia



Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16 mile marker due to floodwaters- signs posted

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.5 mile marker due to a damaged cross drain- signs posted

KY 1219 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1 mile marker



Livingston County

KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 6.9 to 7.2 mile marker near the Hazel Creek Culvert- signs posted

KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45 mile marker between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted

KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18 mile marker from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted

KY 70/Tiline Rd is CLOSED from the 7.5 to 8.3 mile marker between Smithland & Tiline- signs posted

KY 70 is CLOSED from the 7.6 to 7.8 mile marker near the Vaughn Road intersection and Sugar Creek Bridge- signs posted

KY 70 is CLOSED at the 0.8 to 1 mile marker just east of Smithland- signs posted



Lyon County

KY 819/Sunnyside Loop is CLOSED at the 2.5 mile marker at the Panther Creek Bridge



McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mile marker due to floodwaters just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd Intersection- signs posted

KY 787/Bryant Ford Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mile marker near the McCracken-Marshall County Line

KY 1420/Noble Rd is CLOSED at the 4 mile marker between Meredith Rd and Cold Springs Rd- signs posted

KY 1420 is CLOSED at the 2.8 mile marker at the Massac Creek Bridge

KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.5 to 6 mile marker between KY 305 and KY 358

KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.2 mile marker between the RR Overpass and KY 305- signs posted

KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1 mile marker at the McCracken-Graves County Line likely to remain closed until about Feb 24th- signs posted



Trigg County

KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1 mile marker- signs posted

KY 128 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 mile marker- water dropping