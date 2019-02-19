Paducah puts up floodgates, Kentucky road closures - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah puts up floodgates, Kentucky road closures

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
PADUCAH, Ky. -- As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio river was at 48.3 feet, but that’s about to change. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of rain late in evening into Wednesday morning.

Rick Murphy, Paducah’s City Engineer, says the precipitation along with the city’s geography could impact water levels and possibly raise it to 49.5 feet next week.

"What really affects us here in Paducah is what happens in the Ohio River Valley, Tennessee River Valley and the Cumberland River," Murphy explains. "Right now there’s a major cell that’s going through Tennessee. All that, that’s going through Tennessee will affect us because it comes by this river." 

The city put up 24 floodgates along the river banks in just 12 hours to stay a foot and a half ahead of the river. 

"As you can see the river is licking at the wall, or near the wall, we don’t put them in prematurely because it costs a lot of money to do this," Murphy explains. 

He adds that this is the first time floodgates have been put up two years in a row since the wall was completed in 1949. 

Several roads are closed due as of Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. due to floodwater. Those include:

Crittenden County
KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15 mile marker at the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwater over the Kentucky Landing until about Feb 25th
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 4.15 mile marker in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert
KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5 mile marker at the Wolf Creek Bridge
KY 132 is CLOSED at the Webster-Crittenden County Line in the Fishtrap Area at the Tradewater River Bridge- signs posted
KY 135 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12.1 mile marker at the Hurricane Creek One Lane Bridge
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.5 mile marker West of Tolu- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.7 mile marker immediately east of Tolu- signs posted

Fulton County
KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 4 to 9 mile marker- signs posted
KY 1354 Connector from KY 94 to Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing is CLOSED due to floodwaters- Signs Posted
Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until about March 4th
KY 2140 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4 mile marker between KY 1129 and KY 94 near the Mud Creek Branch Bridge- signs posted
KY 1129 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4 mile marker near the Mud Creek Bridge between KY 2149 and KY 94

Graves County
KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED on the McCracken side of the Graves-McCracken County Line north of Symsonia

Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16 mile marker due to floodwaters- signs posted
KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.5 mile marker due to a damaged cross drain- signs posted
KY 1219 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1 mile marker

Livingston County
KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 6.9 to 7.2 mile marker near the Hazel Creek Culvert- signs posted
KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45 mile marker between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18 mile marker from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted
KY 70/Tiline Rd is CLOSED from the 7.5 to 8.3 mile marker between Smithland & Tiline- signs posted
KY 70 is CLOSED from the 7.6 to 7.8 mile marker near the Vaughn Road intersection and Sugar Creek Bridge- signs posted
KY 70 is CLOSED at the 0.8 to 1 mile marker just east of Smithland- signs posted

Lyon County
KY 819/Sunnyside Loop is CLOSED at the 2.5 mile marker at the Panther Creek Bridge

McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mile marker due to floodwaters just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd Intersection- signs posted
KY 787/Bryant Ford Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mile marker near the McCracken-Marshall County Line
KY 1420/Noble Rd is CLOSED at the 4 mile marker between Meredith Rd and Cold Springs Rd- signs posted
KY 1420 is CLOSED at the 2.8 mile marker at the Massac Creek Bridge
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.5 to 6 mile marker between KY 305 and KY 358
KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.2 mile marker between the RR Overpass and KY 305- signs posted
KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1 mile marker at the McCracken-Graves County Line likely to remain closed until about Feb 24th- signs posted

Trigg County
KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1 mile marker- signs posted
KY 128 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 mile marker- water dropping

