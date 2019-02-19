Legal hurdles would look familiar in any new R. Kelly case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Legal hurdles would look familiar in any new R. Kelly case

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors will have to clear a series of high legal hurdles if they intend to charge R. Kelly anew and convict him, even if there's video evidence.

Speculation the R&B star could face new charges arose after attorney Michael Avenatti said he recently gave prosecutors a VHS tape showing Kelly having sex with an underage girl, although it's not clear when it allegedly was recorded.

Amid allegations of sexual misconduct dating back years, Kelly has always denied any wrongdoing.

A case that well illustrates the challenges to prosecutors is Kelly's own 2008 trial at which he was acquitted.

The alleged victim did not testify. Jurors said after acquitting Kelly of all charges in 2008 that they had difficulty convicting someone when the alleged victim herself didn't testify.

