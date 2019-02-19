When to use Payless gift cards

WSIL -- Time is running out to use Payless ShoeSource gift cards and make any final returns. The discount shoe retailer filed bankruptcy protection Monday to close its 2,500 remaining locations in North America.

In a statement, the retailer said it would ask a federal judge for permission to honor gift cards until March 11.

March 1 is scheduled to be the last day for returns and exchanges, pending court approval.

Store coupons and rewards have been discontinued effective immediately. The retailer has also shut down its website, but said in a twitter response that you can find shoes available on amazon.

We are no longer selling our products online, as of Friday,

February 15, 2019. Our stores are open, and we invite you to visit your local store. Our merchandise is also available on https://t.co/bQyksI9kkn for the time being. Thank you for your loyalty to Payless. — Payless ShoeSource (@PaylessInsider) February 16, 2019

The Company expects that Payless store closings will begin at the end of March and many stores will remain open through the end of May, as it conducts liquidation sales in the U.S. and Canada. You can find additional information about the store closures by clicking here.