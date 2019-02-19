Kentucky legislature pushes $150 million parks plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky legislature pushes $150 million parks plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky House Republicans want to borrow $150 million to fix-up the state's park system.

The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee approved House bill 268 on Tuesday. It would authorize the Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage to spend $150 million in borrowed money over three years to do things like replace roofs and expand campgrounds at state parks, according to committee chairman Steven Rudy.

The proposal is unusual because it would amend the state spending plan the legislature approved last year. Taxpayers would pay an extra $2.2 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1. Taxpayers would pay the rest of the money over about 20 years.

The committee also approved a bill that would exempt nonprofits from collecting sales taxes on admissions, including tickets to college sporting events.

