SIU Board of Trustees will get two new members

WSIL -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is ending the temporary appointment of two members of the SIU Board of Trustees.

Administration officials confirm the tenures of Tom Britton and Marsha Ryan ended Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Press Secretary Jordan Abudayyeh released the following statement:

"The administration withdrew appointments to the SIU board that were made by the prior administration. Governor Pritzker looks forward to appointing members to the board that will help carry out his vision for higher education."

