Mileage tax proposal dropped by bill's sponsor

Mileage tax proposal dropped by bill's sponsor

WSIL -- The sponsor of a mileage tax bill drops his proposal.

The bill would've created a pilot program where anyone interested could have a meter installed in their car to measure mileage.

The driver would be taxed on miles driven instead of gas used.

A spokesperson for the bill's sponsor, State Rep. Marcus Evans, D-Chicago, said the proposal could be reintroduced in some form at a later date.

