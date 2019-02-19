New charges against Franklin County substitute teacher

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A former substitute teacher from Franklin County now faces several counts of grooming and child pornography. The new charges come after what was supposed to be Nicholas Price's first hearing Tuesday. A handful of parents sat inside the a Franklin County courtroom waiting for Price and his attorney to make their first appearance.

When Price's name was called by the judge, he was nowhere to be found and neither was his lawyer. Hours later, he was facing multiple new charges including child pornography.

The 26-year-old was arrested on January 14, just hours after he finished subbing at Ewing Grade School after complaints of sex crimes with multiple minors. Charges came down that day of grooming and distributing harmful material to minors.

Price is now charged with six counts of grooming and one count of child pornography. After Price was arrested last month, the Superintendent of Ewing Grade School sent a letter to parents about the arrest. Regional Superintendent, Lorie La LaQuatte, said she removed Price from the substitute list.

Price has been out on bond since hours after his arrest in January. He will be in court again March 14 for another hearing.