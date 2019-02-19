Senate OK's bill to limit secretary of state's power - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Senate OK's bill to limit secretary of state's power

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to limit the secretary of state's influence over the daily operations of the State Board of Elections.

The 27-8 vote Tuesday by the Republican-led Senate was a rebuke of the current secretary of state, Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes. The bill now goes to the GOP-run House.

The bill would apply to Grimes and future secretaries of state.

Grimes cannot seek re-election this year because of term limits.

The measure would eliminate the secretary of state's access to the state's voter registration rolls. It also would remove the secretary of state as chairperson of the State Board of Elections.

The bill stems from allegations that Grimes had staff search the voter registration system for information about hundreds of state workers and political rivals.

The legislation is Senate Bill 34.

