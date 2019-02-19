Former State Senator appears in court on drug charges

WSIL -- The sponsor of a mileage tax bill drops his proposal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Former Illinois State Senator and former mayor of Sesser, Ned Mitchell, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor releases a new comprehensive plan meant to guide the city for the next several years.
HARRISBURG, Ill -- Illinois is now in its fifth year of legal concealed carry and although thousands participate many questions remain.
MARION, Ill. -- The popular musical Avenue Q is making its way to southern Illinois.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- Crews are on the scene of an early morning crash in Williamson County.
Workplace shooting is prompting area business owners to beef up safety producers
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Floodwaters from the Ohio River are impacting many spots in Metropolis including Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- It's easy to stay home and relax when a holiday falls on a Monday, but a handful of volunteers gave back to the community cleaning up William Marberry Arboretum.
