Former State Senator appears in court on drug charges

Former State Senator appears in court on drug charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Former Illinois State Senator and former mayor of Sesser, Ned Mitchell, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday. 

Police arrested the 70-year-old on January 15 for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested along with 42-year-old Elaina Kays after Sesser Police searched Mitchell's home. The two both bonded out of jail the day following the arrest. 

Mitchell is charged with five felonies including multiple drug charges, armed violence and unlawful use of a building. 

He serviced as Sesser mayor from 1980 to 2013 and also served in the Illinois Senate representing the 59th district for one year. 

Mitchell's next court date is set for March 29.

