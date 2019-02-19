U.S. Rep. Bost celebrates National FFA week with visits

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost stopped at Pinckneyville High School to talk to its FFA Chapter. It was just one of several schools the congressman visited Tuesday afternoon as part of National FFA week.

He talked with students about lessons he learned while he was a member in high school and the importance of staying involved with family farms.

Students asked questions when he was done speaking, including how the minimum wage hike will affect the agriculture industry.

"In the agriculture industry, I think you'll see a situation where either technology will have to replace many of our workers that we use on day labor and stuff like that, or they'll just end up reducing the amount of people they hire," said Bost.

Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. Organizers say it's a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members long past high school.