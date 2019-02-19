U.S. Rep. Bost celebrates National FFA week with visits

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Congressman Mike Bost stopped at Pinckneyville High School to talk to its FFA Chapter.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Congressman Mike Bost stopped at Pinckneyville High School to talk to its FFA Chapter.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A former substitute teacher from Franklin County now faces several counts of grooming and child pornography.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A former substitute teacher from Franklin County now faces several counts of grooming and child pornography.
WSIL -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is ending the temporary appointment of two members of the SIU Board of Trustees.
WSIL -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is ending the temporary appointment of two members of the SIU Board of Trustees.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The lawyer for a man suspected of killing his wife says he may take the stand if and when his case goes to trial.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The lawyer for a man suspected of killing his wife says he may take the stand if and when his case goes to trial.
WSIL -- The sponsor of a mileage tax bill drops his proposal.
WSIL -- The sponsor of a mileage tax bill drops his proposal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Former Illinois State Senator and former mayor of Sesser, Ned Mitchell, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Former Illinois State Senator and former mayor of Sesser, Ned Mitchell, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor releases a new comprehensive plan meant to guide the city for the next several years.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor releases a new comprehensive plan meant to guide the city for the next several years.
HARRISBURG, Ill -- Illinois is now in its fifth year of legal concealed carry and although thousands participate many questions remain.
HARRISBURG, Ill -- Illinois is now in its fifth year of legal concealed carry and although thousands participate many questions remain.
MARION, Ill. -- The popular musical Avenue Q is making its way to southern Illinois.
MARION, Ill. -- The popular musical Avenue Q is making its way to southern Illinois.