Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.
 
It was one of the new Democratic governor's top campaign promises. He signed the six-year plan Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.
 
Illinois is on track to be the first state in the Midwest to push its base wage to $15. It increases from $8.25 by $1 on Jan. 1, and jumps to $10 on July 1, 2020. Then, it increases $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025.
 
Business groups opposed the plan. They wanted a longer phase-in and a regionalized approach with lower minimum wage levels for areas outside Chicago.
 
Pritzker noted there are payroll tax credits in the law to ease the transition for employers.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

    Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

    Tuesday, February 19 2019 4:17 PM EST2019-02-19 21:17:16 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.

  • Murphysboro leaders craft new strategic plan

    Murphysboro leaders craft new strategic plan

    Tuesday, February 19 2019 4:11 PM EST2019-02-19 21:11:11 GMT

    MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor releases a new comprehensive plan meant to guide the city for the next several years.

    MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor releases a new comprehensive plan meant to guide the city for the next several years.

  • Tips for concealed carry

    Tips for concealed carry

    Tuesday, February 19 2019 12:04 PM EST2019-02-19 17:04:08 GMT

    HARRISBURG, Ill -- Illinois is now in its fifth year of legal concealed carry and although thousands participate many questions remain. 

    HARRISBURG, Ill -- Illinois is now in its fifth year of legal concealed carry and although thousands participate many questions remain. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.