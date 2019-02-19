Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

By JOHN O'CONNOR

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.

It was one of the new Democratic governor's top campaign promises. He signed the six-year plan Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.

Illinois is on track to be the first state in the Midwest to push its base wage to $15. It increases from $8.25 by $1 on Jan. 1, and jumps to $10 on July 1, 2020. Then, it increases $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025.

Business groups opposed the plan. They wanted a longer phase-in and a regionalized approach with lower minimum wage levels for areas outside Chicago.

Pritzker noted there are payroll tax credits in the law to ease the transition for employers.

