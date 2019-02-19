Deputy disciplined for smearing mud on surveillance camera - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deputy disciplined for smearing mud on surveillance camera

IMPERIAL, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis-area sheriff says a deputy has been disciplined for using mud to cover a private home's outdoor surveillance camera.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Tuesday that the deputy used the mud Feb. 10 near Imperial because he felt someone inside might be monitoring the movements of three deputies. The deputies had come to the home in search of a sex offender.

The sheriff says the deputy remains employed and that the investigation is closed. He refused to identify the deputy - or divulge what the discipline was, citing personnel matters.

The 28-year-old homeowner, Ashley Mathis, said the focus of the search hadn't lived in the home for six years. Mathis said she has more questions and isn't ready to let the issue go.

