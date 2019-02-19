Tips for concealed carry

HARRISBURG, Ill -- Illinois is now in its fifth year of legal concealed carry and although thousands participate many questions remain.

Concealed Carry Instructor Shannon Deuel says choosing the right weapon and gear is extremely important. He says body size and clothing style will narrow down the search for the right combination. Deuel suggests trying out several guns before making a decision.

Next step is deciding how to carry. Two of the most common methods are wearing a holster either inside or outside the waistband. There are many options available to consumers and choosing one will come down to trial and error.

Roman Kuppart of Point Blank Range says choosing the right ammo is also important. He suggests carrying ammunition that is marketed as defensive rounds and not those labeled as target loads. Kuppart also recommends trying different brands of ammo to decide which one works best in your concealed carry weapon.

Deuel and Kuppart both agree that regular practice is needed for everyone who carries a weapon and safety should be a priority.

More information about Point Blank Range can be found here.