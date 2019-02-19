St. Louis regional goal: No homeless vets by Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis-area leaders have set an ambitious goal in addressing homelessness among veterans: All should have a stable place to live by Veterans Day in November.

The effort from the St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness was announced Monday at the downtown Soldiers Memorial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the region has an estimated 300 homeless veterans. St. Louis County Director of Human Services Yusef Scoggin says no veteran "should come home and be homeless."

St. Louis is using a regional approach under the "Built for Zero" model coordinated by the nonprofit Community Solutions. St. Louis is among 74 communities nationwide using the model.

The program relies on data providing a "real time" list of veterans who have become homeless. It matches them with housing resources.

