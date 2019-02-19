Man pleads not guilty to murder in death of officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man pleads not guilty to murder in death of officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former city worker in Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in the death of a police detective on Christmas Eve.

News outlets in Louisville report 60-year-old Roger Burdette appeared in court Monday for an arraignment after being indicted last week. He is also facing four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and failing to yield to a stopped emergency vehicle. The prosecutor's office said four people were inside the vehicle stopped by 32-year-old Louisville police Detective Deidre Mengedoht on Interstate 64 downtown.

Police have said the former Metropolitan Sewer District employee was driving a semitruck belonging to the district when he crashed into Mengedoht's police car, which burst into flames.

An arrest citation said Burdette admitted taking prescription drugs. His bond is set at $200,000.

