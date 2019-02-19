Man found dead in St. Louis hospital bathroom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man found dead in St. Louis hospital bathroom

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hospital bathroom.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hospital security found the 34-year-old man about 8 a.m. Monday at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

A cause of death has not been determined but police said there were no signs of trauma. Drug paraphernalia was found near the man.

It wasn't clear how long he had been in the bathroom.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.