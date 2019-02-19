Paducah native debuts on WWE's flagship show

PADUCAH, Ky. -- There's a local connection to the world of sports entertainment these days. Monday night, WWE announced NXT Superstar Ricochet would be making his Raw debut.

Ricochet is a Paducah native and known in western Kentucky as Trevor Mann. Mann is a graduate of Reidland High School. He wrestled for years on the independent scene and in 2018 signed on with WWE's Performance Center. Since January of last year he's been wrestling for the NXT brand.

On Monday night, the high flyer teamed with Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor to beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Monday Night Raw is WWE's flagship show and has been on the air since January 1993.