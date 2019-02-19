Traffic reduced to one lane in Williamson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Traffic reduced to one lane in Williamson County

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- Crews are on the scene of an early morning crash in Williamson County. Illinois State Police and Lake of Egypt Fire Department say it happened around 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 44. 

Investigators say a car carrying five people hit the guardrail. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. As of 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the right lane of southbound 57 at milepost 44 is closed. 

No other details are being released at this time. 

