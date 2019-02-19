Avenue Q comes to Marion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Avenue Q comes to Marion

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. -- The popular Broadway musical Avenue Q is making its way to southern Illinois. Skyline Creek Productions brings the puppets to life this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 22-24).

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. You can get tickets here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.