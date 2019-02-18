Workplace shooting prompts area business owners to beef up safety

CARBONDALE, Ill-- A shooting at a northern Illinois manufacturing facility, has local businesses boosting safety measures.

James Mayer owns Mayer Networks in Carbondale. He employees about 14 people at his IT company and says their safety is his top priority.

Mayer said," There's a lot of times when we're here working late so we started locking our own front door and taken another security measures."

In addition to locking the doors, Mayer adds other security measures include having glass windows, surveillance cameras, and providing limited access to outsiders. He also takes security a step further by keeping a weapon at work.

"I do keep one here that's under lock and key its loaded and ready to go in a moments notice," said Mayer.

On Friday, a gunman opened fire at a business in Aurora, killing 5 people.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports in 2017, there were 458 workplace homicides across the nation. 77 percent involved a firearm. In 2016, there was a total of 500 workplace homicide. 79 percent were deadly shootings.

For business owners like Mayer he hopes people take extra steps to protecting their safety.

Experts adds there are steps business owners can take to try to prevent violence in a workplace. Talk with local law enforcement personnel, go over an emergency plan with employees, and minimize outsiders' access.