Illinois joins lawsuit challenging President Trump's Declaration of National Emergency

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- It's easy to stay home and relax when a holiday falls on a Monday, but a handful of volunteers gave back to the community cleaning up William Marberry Arboretum.
CHICAGO -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a lawsuit led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California challenging President Trump's declaration of a national emergency and his attempt to divert funding appropriated by Congress for other purposes.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- The mass shooting in Aurora raises concerns about how a criminal could still get a firearm legally. While a FOID card makes it more difficult, experts admit, the system is not foolproof.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A new church plans to move into a historic building in downtown Murphysboro.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Flood waters from the Ohio River are impacting many spots in Metropolis including Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor releases a new comprehensive plan meant to guide the city for the next several years.
WSIL -- Many are concerned that humans may be impacted by the "zombie" deer disease which is spreading across the country, now in nearly half the states including Illinois and Missouri.
WSIL -- Tax season is among us, and some might have questions in regards to new tax laws.
WSIL -- A new production company has come to southern Illinois and the first show is soon.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A storefront in Carbondale is using it's business as a way to help foster families in southern Illinois.
