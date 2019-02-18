Illinois joins lawsuit challenging President Trump's Declaration of National Emergency

CHICAGO -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a lawsuit led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California challenging President Trump's declaration of a national emergency and his attempt to divert funding appropriated by Congress for other purposes.



All the states involved in the lawsuit have Democratic attorneys general. Trump declared an emergency on Friday to shift billions of dollars to the wall after Congress wouldn't approve the amount he wanted.

The lawsuit alleges he's manufacturing a crisis and that his declaration is an "unconstitutional and unlawful scheme." The 16 states involved seek to block the administration's emergency declaration, the unauthorized construction of the border wall, and any illegal diversion of congressionally-appropriated funds.



"Diverting funds that have been appropriated by Congress is a violation of the U.S. Constitution," Raoul said. "My office joined this lawsuit because I am committed to fighting this abuse of power."

The complaint alleges that the administration's action declaring a national emergency due to a purported border crisis is unlawful and unconstitutional. Raoul and the coalition argue that the alleged crisis is an attempt to justify redirecting congressionally-appropriated funds to pay to build a wall along the southern border after Congress refused to appropriate funding.



The other states filing suit include: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.