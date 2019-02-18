Volunteers clean William Marberry Arboretum

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- It's easy to stay home and relax when a holiday falls on a Monday, but a handful of volunteers gave back to the community this Presidents' Day by cleaning up William Marberry Arboretum.

One of those volunteers is Allen Jasowicz, a recent Southern Illinois University graduate who studied forestry. She's been volunteering with Keep Carbondale Beautiful since her freshman year at SIU.

"This is something that keeps me out and about and feeling like I'm doing something positive," she says. "This place really is beautiful, attractive land and it's so undermaintained and I want to do little bit of good by cleaning the trash up."

Jasowicz, along with a few others, picked up the trash scattered around the park and the surrounding area near the intersection of South Wall Street and East Pleasant Hill.

"There's a lot of fast-food wrappers, and a lot of cigarette butts. A lot of people don't realize that cigarette butts don't break down," Jacowicz explains.

Sarah Heyer, Keep Carbondale Beautiful's Executive Director, says this area is difficult to keep litter free, "There's a group that tries to clean it up, but they can never get it done because there is so much trash."

Heyer organized the event just to make a little progress, "I realized we need to make a special effort to get South Wall street cleaned up so that it can then be maintained."

However, Jasowicz does have a few tips on how you can prevent litter from piling up. "Make sure you throw things in the trash, make sure you throw away your recycling, make sure your recycling is recyclable," she says.

The next litter pick up is Sunday, March 3 at Carbondale's Town Square Pavilion. Volunteers are always welcome to help.