Tax incentive bill passes Missouri House, stalls in Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A proposal to expand a Missouri tax incentive program for businesses has passed the state House but is meeting pushback in the Senate.

A bill to allow the Department of Economic Development to dole out tax credits to businesses sooner passed the House 136-29 on Monday.

A similar proposal is stalled in the Senate.

Backers say the program would serve as a "closing fund" to attract and retain businesses. The proposals would allow the Economic Development Department to offer tax credits within a year of striking deals requiring businesses to meet certain job creation metrics.

Currently, tax incentives are available after jobs are created and are spread out over a period of years.

Some Senate Republicans criticized the program as corporate welfare and questioned whether it's necessary.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.