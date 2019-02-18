Murphysboro leaders craft new strategic plan

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor releases a new comprehensive plan meant to guide the city for the next several years.

The last time Murphysboro officials put together a plan for the future was 1966.

Mayor Will Stephens says they haven't made many changes since then.

"We really hadn't taken a look at our comprehensive plan since the early 90's, so it was a time to take the pulse of the community and get a sense of what they felt the priorities were," Stephens said.

With the help of a grant from Wells Fargo, the city began crafting a new plan with input from residents.

"We held a public forum over a year ago. We sent out thousands of surveys of which we got hundreds back," Stephens said.

And those responses guided the creation of "Murphysboro 2031: A Comprehensive Plan for The City of Murphysboro, Illinois".

The plan calls for several things: an improved downtown, promoting Murphysboro as a tourist destination, embracing history, improving infrastructure city-wide, encouraging business and workforce development programs, and to have more programs for kids.

Mayor Stephens said it's not a major departure from previous plans but one key difference is the emphasis on healthy activities, like exploring the city's lakes, parks and forests.

"I think health, 30-40 years ago, was maybe just something that people thought of as individual in nature, but I think that people, to some extent, like to see communities promote things like bike paths and things that will help promote a healthier community," Stephens said.

Stephens said he's confident the city can afford what it hopes to accomplish in the years to come.