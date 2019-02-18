New church coming to downtown Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A new church plans to move into a historic building in downtown Murphysboro.

The Murphysboro American newspaper had its office at the corner of 14th and Walnut for decades until it closed in 2015.

Now organizers behind the Real Church are in the process of buying the property.

Organizers have been holding services at the Liberty Theater since they started in October.

Pastor Noah Fritsche said they accept members of any denomination.

"We're a church that really anybody and everybody can come to," Fritsche said. "It's every background, every belief, every age. We don't discriminate against anybody."

Mayor Will Stephens said he's glad to see something moving into the building, especially since it's been vacant for the last few years.

"I'm excited that we've got a group of people who are going to put some renewed energy into that building," Stephens said. "It'll be good for the community."

Fritsche said the purchase hasn't been finalized yet. He also said there's quite a bit of work to renovate the building but he hopes to have it up and running by fall.

More information about the church can be found at https://www.realchurch.info/