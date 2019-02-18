Driver of submerged semi in Wisconsin ID'd; 2nd body found - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver of submerged semi in Wisconsin ID'd; 2nd body found

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities investigating an incident in which a semi plunged off a bridge and down a cliff into a lake near Wisconsin Dells have recovered a second body and also identified the driver.

Authorities found a damaged guardrail on Interstate 90-94 just north of the Mirror Lake bridge in Sauk County about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Below they discovered a semi submerged in the lake.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says crews worked for hours Sunday to pull the semi out of the water and found one person dead in the cab. He was identified Monday as 39-year-old Timothy Green, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

A woman's body was found near the cab Monday. An autopsy is being conducted Tuesday to confirm her identity.

